Fortnite y Radical Heights: cuando la caída de servidores de tu competencia te catapulta al Top 100 de Steam

Hace unas horas, Fortnite sufrió una importante caída, y durante 17 horas los jugadores de este juego tipo Battle Royale vieron como el servicio estaba inoperativo.

En su perfil de Twitter, la compañía aseguraba que los servidores estaban desconectados, ya que debían llevar a cabo un "mantenimiento de emergencia", y en esos momentos no especificaban cuánto podría llevarles arreglarlo.

We're bringing the servers offline for emergency maintenance. We apologize for this inconvenience. We currently have no ETA on when servers will be back up. Stay updated with our status page here: https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 12 de abril de 2018

En busca de una alternativa gratuita

Al no poder acceder a uno de los juegos más importantes del momento, los usuarios comenzaron a buscar rápidamente en una alternativa. Lo más fácil sería pensar en la competencia directa, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), pero no hay que olvidar que Fornite es gratuito y en PUBG hay que pagar 30 euros para poder jugarlo.

Por este motivo, muchos de los jugadores huyeron en masa a Radical Heights, otro juego tipo Battle Royale colorido y gratuito. Los responsables de este título no se esperaban que fueran a tener tanta atención de repente:

Contestants! To meet the sudden demand of all of you rushing the Dome, we're scaling up our servers (along with adding Korea)! There will be no downtime & this will not affect the gameplay...unless Ken spills cola all over our modem...which has happened before. He's the worst. — Radical Heights (@Radical_Heights) 12 de abril de 2018

Radical Heights lleva muy pocos días en el mercado, y es el último juego de Boss Key Productions. Tuvieron que poner a punto sus servidores ante tanta demanda, ya que incluso Ninja hizo un stream jugándolo, con cientos de miles de espectadores.

Live for the day! Starting with @Radical_Heights until fortnite's servers actually stop melting.https://t.co/QC3Dpr8MTr — Ninja (@Ninja) 12 de abril de 2018

La caída de Fornite catapultó a Radical Heights hasta el Top 100 de Stream, y tras 17 horas de mantenimiento los servidores del juego de Epic Games volvieron a estar operativos.

Esto vuelve a demostrar que tus rivales directos te pueden catapultar al éxito en ciertas situaciones. Un buen ejemplo es Telegram, que hace unos años comenzó a recibir usuarios en masa con cada nueva caída de WhatsApp.

