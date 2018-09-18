El orden cronológico volverá a Twitter, pero ya existe una manera de activarlo

Si algo ha enfadado a muchos usuarios de Instagram y Twitter fue la decisión de cambiar el orden cronológico del feed, mostrando me gustas, publicidad y publicaciones sugeridas.

En un hilo, Twitter ha resaltado los puntos fuertes del timeline algorítmico, pero en el cuarto tweet han asegurado que volveremos a poder activar el timeline cronológico en "las próximas semanas".

4/ So, we’re working on providing you with an easily accessible way to switch between a timeline of Tweets that are most relevant for you and a timeline of the latest Tweets. You’ll see us test this in the coming weeks. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 17 de septiembre de 2018

Actualmente, podemos ir a los ajustes de nuestra cuenta y desactivar una opción que muestra "los mejores tweets primero", aunque no es una solución suficiente para algunos usuarios.

Cómo activar el timeline cronológico

Afortunadamente, hasta que regrese esta funcionalidad podemos utilizar un pequeño truco para volver a activar el timeline cronológico y ocultar todo ese contenido que Twitter cree que podría interesarte.

Uh. Muting suggestrecycledtweetinline and suggestactivity_tweet actually has fixed my timeline. It's all chronological and there are barely any "x and y liked" tweets. pic.twitter.com/Dva6LPQyLF — Emma ⭐ (@EmmaKinema) 16 de septiembre de 2018

Tal y como afirma @EmmaKinema en Twitter, existe una manera muy sencilla de hacerlo. Simplemente tendremos que ir al apartado de Privacidad y Seguridad en los ajustes > Palabras Silenciadas y añadir estas tres cadenas de texto

suggest_recycled_tweet_inline

suggest_activity_tweet

suggest_pyle_tweet

De esta manera, no veremos aquellos tweets que otros usuarios han respondido o han marcado como 'me gusta'. Tampoco aparecerán tweets de otros usuarios que no sigues (pero que tienen seguidores en común) ni esos tweets pasados que Twitter "no quiere que te pierdas".

Es una genial solución hasta que la plataforma implemente la funcionalidad que acaba de prometer. En mi caso, la experiencia se siente un poco menos fluida, pero la verdad es que sorprende volver a ver tu timeline en orden cronológico y sin tanto ruido.

