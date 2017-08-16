Compartir
Hackean a Anne Hathaway y filtran sus fotos íntimas en Internet

En los últimos años hemos presenciado cómo las fotografías íntimas de muchos famosos (en su grandísima mayoría mujeres) acababan filtradas en Internet. Precisamente, a finales del año pasado conocíamos que el responsable del Celebgate había sido condenado a 18 años de cárcel.

La nueva víctima es Anne Hathaway, quien aparece desnuda en varias fotografías, acompañada de su marido Adam Shulman. Todo apunta a que se trata de un hackeo, y las imágenes (como es habitual) se han propagado rápidamente por 4chan, Reddit, Tumblr y en las redes sociales.

Anne

Muchas muestras de apoyo

Como vemos en la imagen superior, se convirtió en trending topic mundial en Twitter muy rápidamente. De todos modos, en esta misma plataforma podemos encontrar muchas muestras de apoyo a la ganadora de un Oscar (mejor actriz de reparto por "Los Miserables"):

De momento, la actriz no se ha pronunciado. Hace unas horas publicaba un texto en Instagram para mostrar su apoyo a las víctimas de Charlottesville.

Mis oraciones y apoyo total va a aquellos que se sienten personalmente amenazados y atacados por estos terroristas. Estoy contigo. El amor ganará. No sé cuánto

En Genbeta | Celebgate: ¿Cómo pueden haberse filtrado tantas fotos comprometidas de famosas?

Temas
