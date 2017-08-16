Hackean a Anne Hathaway y filtran sus fotos íntimas en Internet

En los últimos años hemos presenciado cómo las fotografías íntimas de muchos famosos (en su grandísima mayoría mujeres) acababan filtradas en Internet. Precisamente, a finales del año pasado conocíamos que el responsable del Celebgate había sido condenado a 18 años de cárcel.

La nueva víctima es Anne Hathaway, quien aparece desnuda en varias fotografías, acompañada de su marido Adam Shulman. Todo apunta a que se trata de un hackeo, y las imágenes (como es habitual) se han propagado rápidamente por 4chan, Reddit, Tumblr y en las redes sociales.

Muchas muestras de apoyo

Como vemos en la imagen superior, se convirtió en trending topic mundial en Twitter muy rápidamente. De todos modos, en esta misma plataforma podemos encontrar muchas muestras de apoyo a la ganadora de un Oscar (mejor actriz de reparto por "Los Miserables"):

All I see is a beautiful person #AnneHathaway — G (@Gsoemo) 16 de agosto de 2017

Can hackers pls stop invading celebrities' privacy and get rid of student loans instead #AnneHathaway — Vanessa (@vanessamoviefan) 16 de agosto de 2017

Anne Hathaway is such a talent.. that whether it's nude, bitchy, sexy, seductive or real emotion.. she has done it all perfect 👌🏾 love her — Niket Starwings (@Niket_Wingman11) 16 de agosto de 2017

Protect her. 👊 #AnneHathaway pic.twitter.com/u2r6e4OyIJ — Edgaré González (@DobleE_09) 16 de agosto de 2017

De momento, la actriz no se ha pronunciado. Hace unas horas publicaba un texto en Instagram para mostrar su apoyo a las víctimas de Charlottesville.

Mis oraciones y apoyo total va a aquellos que se sienten personalmente amenazados y atacados por estos terroristas. Estoy contigo. El amor ganará. No sé cuánto

When the savage, baffling, senseless hatred in others leaves us without words, we can and must still scream "LOVE!!!" My prayers and full support go to those who feel personally threatened and targeted by these terrorists. I stand with you. Love will win. I can't believe how long it's taking, but love will win. Peace x #charlottesville Artist @cleowade Una publicación compartida de Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) el 15 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 2:00 PDT

