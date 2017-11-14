Compartir
Tetris, poemas y memes: los mejores usos de los 280 caracteres en Twitter hasta la fecha
Redes sociales y comunidades

Tetris, poemas y memes: los mejores usos de los 280 caracteres en Twitter hasta la fecha

Hoy se cumple una semana desde que Twitter activara definitivamente los 280 caracteres, uno de los principales cambios en la plataforma desde su lanzamiento. No ha pasado demasiado tiempo, pero en estos días ya hemos visto algunos usos realmente brillantes de este espacio extra.

De esta manera, Twitter quiere reducir el uso de hilos en la red social, permitiendo que cada tuit pueda contener más información. Lejos de incluir hashtags, enlaces o emojis, algunos usuarios han querido ir un paso más allá.

Juegos en Twitter: algo que no veíamos venir

Salvatore Aiello es el creador de una iniciativa realmente sorprendente: @TwtPlayTetris. Gracias a este programador, los usuarios de la red social pueden participar en una partida colectiva, indicándole al algoritmo cómo debe moverse la siguiente pieza.

Esta locura nos recuerda a 'Twitch Plays Pokémon', y cada usuario puede indicar que la pieza se mueva a la izquierda, derecha, rotarla o soltarla. El algoritmo se encargará de recopilar todas las votaciones y realizar el siguiente movimiento.

Al terminar la partida se crea un GIF en el que se resume todo lo ocurrido. A continuación podemos ver un ejemplo, que corresponde a una partida de varias horas de duración:

No es el único juego que hemos visto a partir de los 280 caracteres en Twitter. Otro buen ejemplo es la partida de ajedrez mantenida entre Bryan Menegus y Jack Crosbie. Durante un día estuvieron contestándose y moviendo las piezas manualmente, siendo Menegus en el que declaró el jaque mate:

Parece que los juegos de mesa se llevan a la perfección con los 280 caracteres de Twitter. Puedes estar revisando la actualidad en la red social y de repente encontrarte una partida de Go, Damas o de Conecta Cuatro:

Vida más allá de los juegos

La llegada oficial de los 280 caracteres a Twitter ha causado una sensación en la plataforma y, obviamente, muchas cuentas no han querido la oportunidad de intentar crear tuits virales y divertidos.

A partir de ahora prepárate para hacer scroll, ya que muchos de estos tuits abusan del espacio extra para crear publicaciones kilométricas.

  • El Monstruo de las Galletas ha hablado:

  • The New York Yankees presumiendo:

  • Seinfeld en 2017:

  • Pollo y más pollo:

  • #Miedo:

  • Pizzas y ofertas:

  • Adivinanzas musicales:

Como no podía ser de otra manera, algunas celebridades han aprovechado este momento para hacer bromas más extensas (la mayoría precisamente sobre la llegada de los 280 caracteres a Twitter).

  • Stephen Colbert sobre la brevedad:

  • Los números del Capitán Kirk:

  • Josh Groban parece haberse quedado dormido sobre el teclado:

  • La presión sobre Sarah Michelle Gellar:

  • A Stephen King le sobran 140:

  • Más crítica:

Trump

Como vemos, se pueden crear cosas realmente impresionantes con los 280 caracteres en Twitter. Desgraciadamente, esto también significa que Donald Trump tiene mucho más espacio para tuitear.

