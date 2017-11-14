Tetris, poemas y memes: los mejores usos de los 280 caracteres en Twitter hasta la fecha

Hoy se cumple una semana desde que Twitter activara definitivamente los 280 caracteres, uno de los principales cambios en la plataforma desde su lanzamiento. No ha pasado demasiado tiempo, pero en estos días ya hemos visto algunos usos realmente brillantes de este espacio extra.

De esta manera, Twitter quiere reducir el uso de hilos en la red social, permitiendo que cada tuit pueda contener más información. Lejos de incluir hashtags, enlaces o emojis, algunos usuarios han querido ir un paso más allá.

Juegos en Twitter: algo que no veíamos venir

Salvatore Aiello es el creador de una iniciativa realmente sorprendente: @TwtPlayTetris. Gracias a este programador, los usuarios de la red social pueden participar en una partida colectiva, indicándole al algoritmo cómo debe moverse la siguiente pieza.

Tetris as Braille Characters



Tweet @ me LEFT RIGHT ROTATE or DROP to vote for the next move



Votes are tallied every three minutes



~~Check Tweets & Replies for the current game~~



Built using #nodejs and #typescript

Made by @destedhttps://t.co/HBksK5MEaU — Play Tetris (@TwtPlayTetris) 12 de noviembre de 2017

Esta locura nos recuerda a 'Twitch Plays Pokémon', y cada usuario puede indicar que la pieza se mueva a la izquierda, derecha, rotarla o soltarla. El algoritmo se encargará de recopilar todas las votaciones y realizar el siguiente movimiento.

Al terminar la partida se crea un GIF en el que se resume todo lo ocurrido. A continuación podemos ver un ejemplo, que corresponde a una partida de varias horas de duración:

No es el único juego que hemos visto a partir de los 280 caracteres en Twitter. Otro buen ejemplo es la partida de ajedrez mantenida entre Bryan Menegus y Jack Crosbie. Durante un día estuvieron contestándose y moviendo las piezas manualmente, siendo Menegus en el que declaró el jaque mate:

New twitter is weird

♖♘♗♕♔♗♘♖

♙♙♙♙♙♙♙♙

☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖

☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖

☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖

☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖

♟♟♟♟♟♟♟♟

♜♞♝♛♚♝♞♜ — Bryan Menegus (@BryanDisagrees) 9 de noviembre de 2017

Parece que los juegos de mesa se llevan a la perfección con los 280 caracteres de Twitter. Puedes estar revisando la actualidad en la red social y de repente encontrarte una partida de Go, Damas o de Conecta Cuatro:

9X9 Go, anyone? I'll play white.

┌┬┬┬┬┬┬┬┐

├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤

├┼┼┼┼┼◆┼┤

├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤

├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤

├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤

├┼◇┼┼┼┼┼┤

├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤

└┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┘ — Jason Morris (@RoundTableLaw) 10 de noviembre de 2017

People are literally playing Connect Four on my timeline now.



280 characters was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/unO16YgPlm — Jdawg @ 🦃???????? (@Jdawg926) 8 de noviembre de 2017

let's play checkers



⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴

🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜

⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴

⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜

⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛

🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜

⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵

🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜ — it is i, the super loooooooooong bluey 2749 kekeke (@SuperBluey2749) 9 de noviembre de 2017

So much room for activities...

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️🔴⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚫️⚫️🔴⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚫️🔴⚫️⚫️⚪️

⚪️🔴🔴⚫️🔴🔴⚪️



Still more room...

❌⭕️❌

⭕️❌⭕️

⭕️❌⭕️



More...

🦆 🦆 goose#280Characters — New York Mets (@Mets) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Vida más allá de los juegos

La llegada oficial de los 280 caracteres a Twitter ha causado una sensación en la plataforma y, obviamente, muchas cuentas no han querido la oportunidad de intentar crear tuits virales y divertidos.

A partir de ahora prepárate para hacer scroll, ya que muchos de estos tuits abusan del espacio extra para crear publicaciones kilométricas.

El Monstruo de las Galletas ha hablado:

.🍪🍪🍪

🍪

🍪

🍪

🍪🍪🍪



🍪🍪🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪🍪🍪



🍪🍪🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪🍪🍪



🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪

🍪 🍪



🍪

🍪

🍪

🍪

🍪



🍪🍪🍪🍪

🍪

🍪 🍪🍪

🍪

🍪🍪🍪🍪 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) 8 de noviembre de 2017

The New York Yankees presumiendo:

2009

2000

1999

1998

1996

1978

1977

1962

1961

1958

1956

1953

1952

1951

1950

1949

1947

1943

1941

1939

1938

1937

1936

1932

1928

1927

1923



Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Seinfeld en 2017:

what if seinfeld still on TV?

⠀

⠀

⠀



⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀⠀

⠀

⠀



⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀⠀⠀



jery get ipad — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Pollo y más pollo:

The truth is, we just need more space for great chicken:

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken#280characters pic.twitter.com/Tf4TOmrQ5Z — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) 8 de noviembre de 2017

#Miedo:

🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡#280characters — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Pizzas y ofertas:

(••)

<) )╯50%

/ \



(••)

( (> Off

/ \



(••)

<) )> Menu

/ \



(••)

<) )╯Priced

/ \



(••)

( (> Pizzas

/ \



(••)

<) )> Online.

/ \



🍕🍕🍕🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕



Through 11/12.#280characters — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Adivinanzas musicales:

Song titles only...

Good luck 🙃

1. 1️⃣💃

2. ☂️

3. ⚫️(🎩+✨)

4. 🏄🇺🇸

5. 💔🏨

6. 🏰⤵️🗻

7.

8. 🎀🦆💛

9. 👱❌🔥

10. (🙍+🍺)❤️

11. 🚀👱

12. 👯🌙💡

13. ⏰🕰⏱⏲

14. 🦁+🗣

15. 🗞✈️✈️

16. 📞🙋🤷

17. 🍬🏪

18. 🐦🐦🐦

19. 💥💥

20. ⬆️🌆🙍#280characters — Spotify (@Spotify) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Como no podía ser de otra manera, algunas celebridades han aprovechado este momento para hacer bromas más extensas (la mayoría precisamente sobre la llegada de los 280 caracteres a Twitter).

Stephen Colbert sobre la brevedad:

We all have 280 characters? Well, as Shakespeare wrote, “Brevity is the soul of wit. The soul of wit is what brevity is. Brevity? Soul of wit? They're the same thing. Like if you had brevity in one hand and the soul of wit in the other, you’d be hard pressed to tell them apart.” — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Los números del Capitán Kirk:

123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890 12345678901234567890 123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 7 de noviembre de 2017

Josh Groban parece haberse quedado dormido sobre el teclado:

We have all been masters of twitter until this day and it’s hilarious uruegehehegeheudhdbdbfnfndbdndjxbdbsbsjsjshsbsbsjsidishsbsvsvdjdkdkdjdjejdbsvsvsgshdudjdkfkdndbdndkdndbdbdjdjdjdjshsvdueueuehebdbdvedudjdbdbdbdbdiehdbdbdbdbd dvdjejeidjdhdvegehehehehebebdkfndndndndjeiejebrhehe — josh groban (@joshgroban) 7 de noviembre de 2017

La presión sobre Sarah Michelle Gellar:

Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no...quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about. Um.....uh.....all the pressure. The Pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what’s so important!! Ok, I’ve always wanted to tell you all, — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) 7 de noviembre de 2017

A Stephen King le sobran 140:

280 characters? Fuck that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Más crítica:

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button#280characters — SEMPER FIDELIS (@Sushimibelle) 8 de noviembre de 2017

Como vemos, se pueden crear cosas realmente impresionantes con los 280 caracteres en Twitter. Desgraciadamente, esto también significa que Donald Trump tiene mucho más espacio para tuitear.

