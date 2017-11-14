Tetris, poemas y memes: los mejores usos de los 280 caracteres en Twitter hasta la fecha

Hoy se cumple una semana desde que Twitter activara definitivamente los 280 caracteres, uno de los principales cambios en la plataforma desde su lanzamiento. No ha pasado demasiado tiempo, pero en estos días ya hemos visto algunos usos realmente brillantes de este espacio extra.
De esta manera, Twitter quiere reducir el uso de hilos en la red social, permitiendo que cada tuit pueda contener más información. Lejos de incluir hashtags, enlaces o emojis, algunos usuarios han querido ir un paso más allá.
Juegos en Twitter: algo que no veíamos venir
Salvatore Aiello es el creador de una iniciativa realmente sorprendente: @TwtPlayTetris. Gracias a este programador, los usuarios de la red social pueden participar en una partida colectiva, indicándole al algoritmo cómo debe moverse la siguiente pieza.
Tetris as Braille Characters
Tweet @ me LEFT RIGHT ROTATE or DROP to vote for the next move
Votes are tallied every three minutes
~~Check Tweets & Replies for the current game~~
Built using #nodejs and #typescript
Made by @destedhttps://t.co/HBksK5MEaU
Esta locura nos recuerda a 'Twitch Plays Pokémon', y cada usuario puede indicar que la pieza se mueva a la izquierda, derecha, rotarla o soltarla. El algoritmo se encargará de recopilar todas las votaciones y realizar el siguiente movimiento.
Al terminar la partida se crea un GIF en el que se resume todo lo ocurrido. A continuación podemos ver un ejemplo, que corresponde a una partida de varias horas de duración:
No es el único juego que hemos visto a partir de los 280 caracteres en Twitter. Otro buen ejemplo es la partida de ajedrez mantenida entre Bryan Menegus y Jack Crosbie. Durante un día estuvieron contestándose y moviendo las piezas manualmente, siendo Menegus en el que declaró el jaque mate:
New twitter is weird
♖♘♗♕♔♗♘♖
♙♙♙♙♙♙♙♙
☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖
☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖
☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖
☖☖☖☖☖☖☖☖
♟♟♟♟♟♟♟♟
♜♞♝♛♚♝♞♜
Parece que los juegos de mesa se llevan a la perfección con los 280 caracteres de Twitter. Puedes estar revisando la actualidad en la red social y de repente encontrarte una partida de Go, Damas o de Conecta Cuatro:
9X9 Go, anyone? I'll play white.
┌┬┬┬┬┬┬┬┐
├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤
├┼┼┼┼┼◆┼┤
├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤
├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤
├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤
├┼◇┼┼┼┼┼┤
├┼┼┼┼┼┼┼┤
└┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┘
People are literally playing Connect Four on my timeline now.
280 characters was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/unO16YgPlm
let's play checkers
⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴
🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜
⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴⬜🔴
⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜
⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛
🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜
⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵
🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜🔵⬜
So much room for activities...
⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚪️🔴⚪️⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚫️⚫️🔴⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚫️🔴⚫️⚫️⚪️
⚪️🔴🔴⚫️🔴🔴⚪️
Still more room...
❌⭕️❌
⭕️❌⭕️
⭕️❌⭕️
More...
🦆 🦆 goose#280Characters
Vida más allá de los juegos
La llegada oficial de los 280 caracteres a Twitter ha causado una sensación en la plataforma y, obviamente, muchas cuentas no han querido la oportunidad de intentar crear tuits virales y divertidos.
A partir de ahora prepárate para hacer scroll, ya que muchos de estos tuits abusan del espacio extra para crear publicaciones kilométricas.
- El Monstruo de las Galletas ha hablado:
.🍪🍪🍪
🍪
🍪
🍪
🍪🍪🍪
🍪🍪🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪🍪🍪
🍪🍪🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪🍪🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪 🍪
🍪
🍪
🍪
🍪
🍪
🍪🍪🍪🍪
🍪
🍪 🍪🍪
🍪
🍪🍪🍪🍪
- The New York Yankees presumiendo:
2009
2000
1999
1998
1996
1978
1977
1962
1961
1958
1956
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1947
1943
1941
1939
1938
1937
1936
1932
1928
1927
1923
Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj
- Seinfeld en 2017:
what if seinfeld still on TV?
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀⠀⠀
jery get ipad
- Pollo y más pollo:
The truth is, we just need more space for great chicken:
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken
Chicken#280characters pic.twitter.com/Tf4TOmrQ5Z
- #Miedo:
🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡#280characters
- Pizzas y ofertas:
(••)
<) )╯50%
/ \
(••)
( (> Off
/ \
(••)
<) )> Menu
/ \
(••)
<) )╯Priced
/ \
(••)
( (> Pizzas
/ \
(••)
<) )> Online.
/ \
🍕🍕🍕🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕
Through 11/12.#280characters
- Adivinanzas musicales:
Song titles only...
Good luck 🙃
1. 1️⃣💃
2. ☂️
3. ⚫️(🎩+✨)
4. 🏄🇺🇸
5. 💔🏨
6. 🏰⤵️🗻
7.
8. 🎀🦆💛
9. 👱❌🔥
10. (🙍+🍺)❤️
11. 🚀👱
12. 👯🌙💡
13. ⏰🕰⏱⏲
14. 🦁+🗣
15. 🗞✈️✈️
16. 📞🙋🤷
17. 🍬🏪
18. 🐦🐦🐦
19. 💥💥
20. ⬆️🌆🙍#280characters
Como no podía ser de otra manera, algunas celebridades han aprovechado este momento para hacer bromas más extensas (la mayoría precisamente sobre la llegada de los 280 caracteres a Twitter).
- Stephen Colbert sobre la brevedad:
We all have 280 characters? Well, as Shakespeare wrote, “Brevity is the soul of wit. The soul of wit is what brevity is. Brevity? Soul of wit? They're the same thing. Like if you had brevity in one hand and the soul of wit in the other, you’d be hard pressed to tell them apart.”
- Los números del Capitán Kirk:
123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890 12345678901234567890 123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678
- Josh Groban parece haberse quedado dormido sobre el teclado:
We have all been masters of twitter until this day and it’s hilarious uruegehehegeheudhdbdbfnfndbdndjxbdbsbsjsjshsbsbsjsidishsbsvsvdjdkdkdjdjejdbsvsvsgshdudjdkfkdndbdndkdndbdbdjdjdjdjshsvdueueuehebdbdvedudjdbdbdbdbdiehdbdbdbdbd dvdjejeidjdhdvegehehehehebebdkfndndndndjeiejebrhehe
- La presión sobre Sarah Michelle Gellar:
Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no...quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about. Um.....uh.....all the pressure. The Pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what’s so important!! Ok, I’ve always wanted to tell you all,
- A Stephen King le sobran 140:
280 characters? Fuck that.
- Más crítica:
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button#280characters
Como vemos, se pueden crear cosas realmente impresionantes con los 280 caracteres en Twitter. Desgraciadamente, esto también significa que Donald Trump tiene mucho más espacio para tuitear.
En Genbeta | El estado de las redes sociales en 2017
