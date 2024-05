Quería teletrabajar como si estuviera en The Office y se gastó 3.000 dólares en replicar su oficina en casa: ahora es más productiva

YES, even the audio is The Office related. Im a WFH Mortgage Processor and wanted a fun space to work, so I made it happen. I have more of the decor to put up. #fyp #theoffice #michaelscott #scranton #theofficefans #dwightschrute #WFH #workfromhome #corporate #corporatetiktok #pambeesly #jimhalpert #workfromhomelife #mortgageprocessor