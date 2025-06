Donó sus zapatillas a Cruz Roja y usó un rastreador para saber a dónde iban. La ONG ha tenido que salir a dar explicaciones

A German influencer donated his sneakers to the Red Cross in Munich and put an Air tag in them — only to find them days later, for sale in a second-hand shop nearly 800km away in Bosnia TikToker Moe.Ha donated his sneakers to a Red Cross collection bin in Munich. Five days and 800km later, he located his shoes in a second-hand shop in Cazin, Bosnia and Herzegovina — and flew there to investigate Inside the store, Moe found his sneakers priced at 20 Bosnian marks. When he asked how they got there, the employee said: ‘My boss lives in Germany and brings the clothes here’ Moe then asked the employee if the clothes came from donations — she replied that they didn’t. But Moe’s video shows his shoes going directly into a Red Cross donation bin, sparking questions about how such items are ending up in stores for profit ‘Have you ever donated something and expected this result?’ Moe asked his followers, as the clip triggered mixed reactions online #RedCross #bosnia